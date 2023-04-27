Lonnie Belt appeared in Circuit Court on April 27, 2023 with his attorneys Sara Zaurcher and Christy Hiance before Judge Oscar Gayle House for judgment and sentencing on a plea of guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping – adult, kidnapping – victim death, assault, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
For the charge of murder, Belt was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. For the charge of attempted murder, Belt was sentenced to twenty (20) years in prison. For the kidnapping charge Belt was sentenced to fifity (50) years imprisonment. For the charge of Capital Kidnapping, Belt was sentenced to fifty (50) years imprisonment. On the charge ofr assault, 1st degree, Belt was sentenced to twenty (20) years imprisonment. For the charge of tampering with physical evidence, Belt was sentenced to five (5) years in prison. For the charge of “abuse of a corpse”, belt was sentenced to five (5) years in prison.
For more details on this story pick up a copy of the Jackson County Sun next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.