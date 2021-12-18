Lonnie Smith Jr. was born April 5, 1945 in Perry County and departed this life Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 76. He was the son of the late Lonnie Smith & Verna (Combs) Smith.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Amanda (Ritchie) Smith of Annville and by the following children, Danny (Crystal) Smith of Murfreesboro, TN; Silas (Jamie) Ramey of Parksville, James (Whitney) Ramey of Hazard, Lonnie Paul Smith of Annville and Hollie (Shane) Hall of Annville. He is also survived by a sister, Maude (Kenny) Jones of Stanton and by three brothers, Bill (Jina) Smith of Hazard, Eli (Jessica) Smith of Red Fox and Charles Ed (Mary) Smith of Knott Co. He was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Lonnie was also preceded in death by two children, Lonnie Arlis Smith III and Colleen Smith and by several brothers and sisters.
Lonnie was a member of the Seven Pines Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Seven Pines Pentecostal Church with Bro. Donnie Parrett officiating. Burial to follow in the Smith Cemetery. Pallbearers: Danny Smith, James Ramey, Silas Ramey, Lonnie Paul Smith, Shane Hall, Kaiden Ramey and Austin Niece. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
