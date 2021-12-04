Lonnie Tillery was born February 7, 1956 in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea at the age of 65. He was the son of the late Jesse & Estie (Baker) Tillery.
Lonnie is survived by former wife, Debbie; his children, Kelly (Jimmy) Cole of McKee, Janet Morris of McKee and Tina Lainhart of Annville and by his step children, Becky Simpson and Chris (Holly) Hendrick. He is also survived by the following siblings, Wanda (Gene) Johnson of Richmond, Judy (David) Broughton of McKee, Wilma Tillery of Berea, Patty (Otis) King of Berea and Larry Joe (Shelby) Tillery of Berea. Lonnie was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Lonnie was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Smyth and two sisters, Alva Northern and Ruby Cox.
Lonnie was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Boyce Smith and Jesse Acosta officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tyler Smith, Jonathan Collett, Kyle Collett, Adam Price, Landon Wells, Jaydon Allen, Eric King & Jordan Connor. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
