Shootin' it Straight - John Davis
The national media empire has done a remarkable job at becoming a political movement. They have learned that the motto “if it bleeds it leads” for headlines take a backseat to decisive political laced headlines. Stoking the fires and selling controversy is a way of relevancy. The three letter media conglomerates more so than any movement has reach into the depth of all communities and played the cords that pitted people against one another. Without doubt the most controversial subject of the last couple years is Covid-19 and the ongoing saga. Big view driven media has shaped how you feel about the origins of the virus itself, the severity of it and most definitely your outlook on the vaccines.
Any doubt of this can be erased with a honest intellectual look inward. Are people at each others throats in our small community over the subject? Yes
Is it justified from actual behavior from citizens performing horrific acts of inhumanity towards fellow man? No
Again there would be little to refute the argument that all Covid related subjects are the root cause of most division among us over the last couple years. Why is this the case? We sit in local restaurants with known drug dealers without a indignant protest. We occupy neighborhoods with those who participate in the drug trade but we let it slide because of family ties. We shake hands with the fellow who had a inappropriate relationship with a sixteen year old while he was of adult age but it “was a long time ago and that girl lied”. We just laugh at those who fraud the system out of untold thousands of our tax dollars yearly. We rarely question the recurring poverty in our small community due to enablers. We barely afford a afterthought to murdered children in our county because a new piece of glitter is broadcast on social media.
Covid is/can be bad. So are a myriad of other issues arguably more pressing to our small community but we are less attentive to those because national media doesn’t inundate us with those less catchy issues 24/7. Setting aside personal diatribes for a moment and looking at how much influence the media wields when it takes the roll of propaganda should be of concern to anyone. Journalism is dying on a national level because the need to sell million dollar commercials isn’t fueled by in depth reporting on tax waste. Mainstream media in large part has become entertainment driven seeking clicks, views and shares over fact finding missions. Fear and division is the new selling points and it’s a bull market. Let us all examine our own closets for skeletal remains before allowing media outlets based in NYC with employees seeking to become household personalities determine who the enemy is. We fear and fight what we are instructed to in large part sadly.
