Loraine Smith was born June 14, 1939 in Owsley County, Kentucky and departed this life Tuesday June 13, 2021 in Laurel County, Kentucky being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Grant and Laura (Reynolds) Frye.
Loraine is survived by one daughter Cathy Angel and her husband Adam of London, Kentucky and by four Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Smith, a son James Edward Smith, and by the following siblings: Elmer, Preston, Robert, Ralph, Ruby Frye and Dorothy Wilson.
Funeral services for Loraine Smith 2:00 P.M. Friday July 16, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating with burial in the Johnson-Smith Cemetery in Laurel County, Ky. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
