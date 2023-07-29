Lorena (Marcum) Brockman was born in Jackson County, KY on September 7, 1938, and departed this life on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY, being 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Stanton D. & Velma (Reece) Marcum.
Lorena is survived by three children, James Newman, Sherry Brinegar and Kelvin Newman all of Irvine, KY. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, by 2 brothers, Jackie Marcum of McKee, KY, James Elmon Marcum (Brenda) of Berea, KY and by 2 sisters, Carolyn Brandenburg (Eugene) of Mt. Vernon, KY and Joy Marcum of Brodhead, KY. She is also survived by a name’s sake, Lorena McKinney of Irvine, KY and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Lorena was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Dale Newman; by one grandson, Jamie L. Hays; by one brother, Dennis Dotson Marcum and by two sisters, Mary K. Isaacs and Hope Marcum.
Lorena was a member of the Easter Valley Baptist Church. She was a caregiver and worked at this profession from a young age, with baby sitting or caring for the elderly or disabled. She did this for many years and was loved dearly by all those she served. She was also dearly loved by her family and has left them with many wonderful memories.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Delorne Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Marcum Memorial Cemetery (133 Wild Dog Trail Rd, McKee, KY) in New Zion area. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Darrin, Dustin, and Dylan Newman, and Chris Hays, her nephew, Timothy Mays and her nephew-in-law, Charlie Skelton. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
