Lorene Seals of Asa Flat Road Annville, KY crossed the River of Life to meet her Lord and Savior at 9:45 Friday morning, February 4, 2022, peacefully at her home with loving family by her side, being 91 years of age.
There standing with Jesus to greet her into Heaven were her loved ones including her husband of 47 years, David Seals; her 2 sons, Dennis Glendon Seals and Robert Darrell Seals; 2 grandchildren, Glendon David Seals and Vonda Kaye Seals Martin, plus her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
On July 8, 1930, Lorene Moore was born to Claude and Bessie (Helton) Moore at her home on Pond Lick Branch Rd in Jackson County. She was one of ten children. Her parents trained her up at an early age the importance of following Christ and she did not depart from it. She was a Bible School and Sunday School Teacher for countless years to many young adults.
At the age of 17, she married the love of her life David Seals on May 27, 1947. They lived out their lives together in a small home in the rural community in Seven Pines, Kentucky, where they raised three boys and four girls. They lived a humble and modest life on the farm centered around faith, family and friends. Throughout their life on earth, they were blessed with 12 grandchildren that called themselves, “The Dirty Dozen”.
She leaves five children to mourn her passing: LaDonna (Charles) Jackson, Nathan (Gwendolyn) Seals, Brenda Seals Jackson, Elaine (Maynard) Hacker all of Annville, KY and Regina (Randy) Cain of London, KY and 1 daughter-in-law, Wrenda Seals of Annville, KY. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Lorene was better known as Mamaw Seals within the community as she influenced so many lives. She had a heart of gold and a passion for God and family. Mamaw was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church touching the lives of incalculable children. She was an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Wilson and Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jonah Estridge, Dylan Martin, Dilllion Harris, Peyton Hacker, Austin Bingham, Davon Seals, Kenlee Hacker, and Malachi Parrett. Honorary pallbearers: Blake Cain, Reed Elliott and Isaac Parrett. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.