Loretta C. Witt was born June 4, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence, being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Ruford & Mertie (Summers) Callahan.
Loretta is survived by three children, Ebb Stephen Witt (Sharon) of Clover Bottom, Pamela Culton of Gray Hawk and Shannon Montgomery (Mike) of Gray Hawk. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Johnathan (Elizabeth) Culton, Melissa (Steven) Campbell, Trenton Witt and Lauren (Matt) Bingham and by six great grandchildren, Aidan, Xavier & Maliyah Campbell, Montgomery & Slone Bingham and Logan Creech. Loretta was also blessed with special caregivers, Brenda Adkins, Jennifer Price, Amy Gabbard and Bobbie Nunn and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was also preceded in death by her husband, Ebb Witt; and by the following siblings, Delores Edwards, Clyde & William Spivey, Joseph, Bill Floyd, Forrest, Perry, Stanley, Bessie & Katie Callahan.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Everett Van Zant and Bro. Ashley Noe officiating. Burial to follow in the Ralph Clark Cemetery. Pallbearers: Trenton Witt, Greg Callahan, David Spivey, Bobby Witt, Logan Creech, Steven, Aidan & Xavier Campbell. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
