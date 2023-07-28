Loretta Killion was born August 7, 1929, in Harlan County, KY and departed this life Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her residence, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Peggy Fee.
Loretta is survived by two children, Patty (Donald) Bowman of McKee and Billy (Lena) Killion of Michigan. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jennifer Gabbard, Matthew Holbrook, Josh Marr, Brandon Marr (deceased), Ashley Killion, Hailey Hampton and Jazmine Opdycke and by ten great grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Lucy, Alexander, Jayden, Xander, Christian, Spencer, Mylee & Jaxson.
In addition to her mother, Loretta was also preceded in death by a son, Bobby Killion; grandson, Brandon Marr and by three sisters, Oma Helton, Ruth Denham and Ruby Middleton.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM at Lakes Funeral Home. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
