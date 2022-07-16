Loretta Marie Banks (nee Rauck) was born April 4, 1935, and passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Mathias Rauck and Virginia Ford.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Denver Banks and four children; Terry (David) Farmer of McKee, KY, Perry (Patty) Shea, Cynthia (Tim) Bradford and William Bradford of Cincinnati, OH. By two stepson, Gordon (Danielle) Banks of Arizona and Tommy (Helen) Banks of England. Also, by four grandchildren, Martin Bradford, Celina Farrington, Johnny Shea and Jason Shea; five step-grandchildren, Denise (Daniel) Browning, Dylan (Tab) Farmer, Dustin (Taylor) Farmer, Zachary Banks and Michelle Banks. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Blake Johnson, Tyler McKinney, Tanner, Turner & Taryn Bradford and Troy Marts and by seven step-great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Browning, Kyson & Traydan Farmer, and Ayden, Jayden & Graydan Farmer. And a very special friend of over 40 years, Nancy Schirmer.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Thiel, a step great-grandson, Caydan Farmer, step great granddaughter, Sarah Banks and a cousin that she called her “big brother”, Frank Breen.
Loretta enjoyed quilting, crocheting and making crafts. She loved surprising her family and friends with quilts and Afghans she made for them. She even made her youngest daughter’s western wedding dress and hat. Loretta loved spending time with her family and teasing and joking with her husband. “Nena”, as she was lovingly called by her great grandchildren, loved to see videos of their activities at school and always encouraged them to do their best. Loretta was a truly special lady who loved everyone unconditionally and would be the first to lend a hand to someone in need. Heaven truly gained a special angel and she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Joseph Cemetery (4500 Foley Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45238). Pallbearers were Perry Shea, Christopher Smith, Blake Johnson, Tyler McKinney, David Farmer, Marty Bradford, Robert Farrington and Terry Bronner. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY was in charge of arrangements.
