Lorraine Flannery Wyrick Glover 67, passed away at her residence on October 17, 2020. Born June 16, 1953 in Jackson County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Sparks Flannery and Ed Flannery.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Wyrick; three brothers, Fred Flannery, Charles Ray Morris and Ferris Morris.
Lorraine is survived by a son, Buddy Sean (Robin) Wyrick; daughters, Peggy (Mark) Glover and Kimberly Christmas all of Williamstown; seven grandchildren, Hailey & Cayla Wyrick, Nathan, Megan, and Destiny Glover, Ashley Motz and Cory Conover; two step children, Gabby Peters and Alex Kolb; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Bernice Vickers, Reba Clark of Tyner and Geneva Foreman of Booneville, KY.
She was a member of the White Harvest Holiness Church.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Burns Funeral Home in Milroy, IN. Burial will follow in the Eastbrook Cemetery.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
