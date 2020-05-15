Lorraine Gay was born February 13, 1955 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 65 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Elgin & Nora (McHone) Van Winkle.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter in law, Sharon Allen Gay of Clay County and by three sisters, Veronica Allison of Lancaster, Barbara (Mike) Gay of Sand Gap and Donna Alexander of Berea. She was blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was also preceded in death by her son, Darren Gay; by her brother, Gregory Allen Van Winkle and by two brothers in law, Jim Allison and Doug Alexander.
Graveside service at the Cave Springs Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Hurst officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
