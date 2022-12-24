Lorraine Sloan was born February 16, 1941 in Yellow Medicine Co., Minnesota and departed this life Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her residence in Richmond, at the age of 81. She was the daughter of the late Obert C. Rolla and Anna Rod Rolla.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Bobby Sloan of Richmond and by two children, Stephen R. Sloan of Berea, KY and Melissa Sloan Madden and her husband Jody of Gray Hawk, KY. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Jesse & Joel Madden of Gray Hawk, KY. She is also survived by two sisters, Coretta Nielsen of Riverview, Florida and Diane Hinz of Granite Falls, Minnesota.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Rose Vien, Arlene Sand Strom, Evelyn Rolla, Orris Rolla and Bennett Rolla and by her grandparents, Carl & Rachael Rolla and Osten & Bertha Rod.
Lorraine was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Berea.
Funeral service were held 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Joey Keys officiating. Burial to follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.