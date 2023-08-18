Louie W. Parrett Jr. was born December 18, 1964 in Madison County, KY to the late Louie W. Parrett Sr. and Carol Parrett, and departed this life Friday, August 4, 2023 at his residence in McKee, KY.
Louie is leaving behind his loving wife of 40 years, Tammy Cook Parrett of McKee, KY; two daughters, Brittany Conner of Myrtle Beach, SC and Tiffany (Eric) Dunn of Gray Hawk, KY and by six grandchildren that he adored, Aubrey Estridge, Adalyn Conner, Jaxon Conner, Braxton Blanton, Cooper Blanton and Wesley Dunn. Other survivors include his in-laws, Jo Ann Centers and Ed & Laura Cook; two brothers, George (Diane) Parrett, Chuck Parrett and by one sister, Bonnetta Mays.
In addition to his father, Louie was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Parrett.
Louie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Pilgrams Rest Baptist Church.
Louie was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Lee Gadd and Bro. Bernard Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers: George Parrett, Timmy Parrett, Lucas Edwards, Logan Edwards, Brandon Adkins, Tim Kyle, Charles Isaacs and Carlos Harris. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.