Louise Collins

Louise Collins was born September 4, 1935 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Dillsboro, IN, being 84 years of age. She was the daughter of the late William & Pearl (Akemon) Cunnigan.

Louise is survived by three children, Brian (Kristi) Collins of Owenton, Roger (Debbie) Collins of Sand Gap and Kevin (Sylvia) Collins of Cincinnati, OH. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Louise was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Collins; children, Gary Collins and Regina Johnson and her siblings, Dewey Cunnigan, Henry Cunnigan, Edward Cunnigan, Chester Cunnigan, William Cunnigan Jr., Charlie Cunnigan, Robert Cunnigan, Nellie Welch and Elizabeth Peters.

Louise was a member of the Richland Baptist Church.

Graveside service 1:00 PM at the Greenhill Cemetery with Bro. Frank Peters officiating. Pallbearers were Blake, Austin, Josh, Micah, Zack & Kyle Collins. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com 

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you