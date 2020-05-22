Louise Collins was born September 4, 1935 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Dillsboro, IN, being 84 years of age. She was the daughter of the late William & Pearl (Akemon) Cunnigan.
Louise is survived by three children, Brian (Kristi) Collins of Owenton, Roger (Debbie) Collins of Sand Gap and Kevin (Sylvia) Collins of Cincinnati, OH. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Louise was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Collins; children, Gary Collins and Regina Johnson and her siblings, Dewey Cunnigan, Henry Cunnigan, Edward Cunnigan, Chester Cunnigan, William Cunnigan Jr., Charlie Cunnigan, Robert Cunnigan, Nellie Welch and Elizabeth Peters.
Louise was a member of the Richland Baptist Church.
Graveside service 1:00 PM at the Greenhill Cemetery with Bro. Frank Peters officiating. Pallbearers were Blake, Austin, Josh, Micah, Zack & Kyle Collins. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
