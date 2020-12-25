The past few weeks have been slow in the Judges Office. We continue to work everyday to make sure we are requesting reimbursements for qualifying expenses that fall in under the CARES Act. The most recent allowable expense that the State has agreed to reimburse us up unto December 31, 2020 is jail employee’s payroll. This will help us offset the losses we have seen this year due to the State letting out so many inmates earlier in 2020. The jail depends on revenue from State prisoners to be able to offset the cost of running the jail. State inmates are paying inmates. Before the Covid-19 pandemic started, we were seeing revenues of up to $90,000 per month coming in. That has decreased tremendously due to the State releasing approximately 40% of the State inmates we housed in the jail. I am not sure but I am almost positive that we won’t receive any more inmates from the State until this is over. Our Jailer has put procedures in place to make sure inmates and staff are as safe as possible during this pandemic. So far, we have had no inmates test positive for Covid-19. We did have 2 guards that tested positive but that was as far as it went and they have since recovered and are back to work. Jailer Gabbard does a great job running the jail and we have a great mutual relationship working through issues surrounding the finances of the jail. I am hopeful that 2021 will be much better than 2020.
State Legislatures meet in January and one hot topic will be road funds. I plan to spend as much time as I can discussing issues with County Roads and funding to our elected Legislatures. This has been a recurring issue for the 6 years I have been in office. We have more road problems than we have money to fix them with. This year I hope that these problems get addressed and get funded. It has been more or less a tug of war for several years. We are encouraging Legislatures to finally reach an agreement that will fix the problem. Until there is adequate funding we will continue to manage as best we can. I talk to many of you that would love to see your roads resurfaced or paved for the first time. I assure you that we would like that just as much as anyone too. A properly fixed road gives us less issues in the long run. Until we do receive more funding we will do our best to maintain them as best we can.
This year I pray that your family has a Merry Christmas. I know so many have seen hard times this year and it’s been a challenge, to say the least, for many. My family buried a family member this week due to Covid-19. My aunt was full of life and loved this community and her Church. I know she is in a better place but we will miss her this Christmas. I appreciate so much the support and prayers we have seen from so many during this difficult time. Covid-19 has changed so much for so many. I pray it doesn’t change your Christmas spirit. In times like this we should love big and live life to the fullest. I pray you have a very Merry Christmas!!
