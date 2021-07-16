DANVILLE, Ky. (July 15, 2021) – Today, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented a $535,000 ceremonial check from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), representing a commitment of funding for construction of improved, safer walkways for students, educators and families at and around Danville High School.
“As a teacher and a parent, I want to make sure school is one of the very safest places our kids and teens can be,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “These investments mean educators, parents and students will all be more protected as they walk to class, walk to a practice or rehearsal, travel between nearby schools or walk home at the end of the day.”
The project includes the design and construction of a new sidewalk at the high school and safe crosswalks and sidewalk connections along East Lexington Avenue and Old Wilderness Road. That will improve access to school for students who walk to the campus from nearby neighborhoods.
In April, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools to protect students, educators and families. Gov. Beshear charged KYTC with prioritizing and targeting such projects, using state funding allocated in the 2020 Kentucky Highway Plan. Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award. To see the full list, click here.
“At Danville Independent Schools many of our students walk or bike to school. With the large number of school walkers, safe intersections and sidewalks are very important to our students’ safety,” said Danville Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Tammy McDonald. “This grant will allow for an efficient and safe walk to school and ensure our students have enough space to travel separated from road traffic. We are excited that not only will our students have a better route to school, but also that our community will be able to better enjoy the area surrounding our high school.”
“Improvements made to our building grounds that ensure the safety of our students and staff are vital,” Danville High School Assistant Principal Tiffany Smith said. “So, we are excited to have the pedestrian project funding to make those necessary changes.”
At the high school, KYTC engineers will be evaluating existing pedestrian facilities and looking for ways to make improvements for the safety of students, staff and visitors.
