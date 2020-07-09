Statement from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, "Our schools must receive funding during #COVID19 while also providing safe instruction based on individual needs. We are removing average daily attendance requirements to ensure schools aren't discouraged from closing in-person classes should the need arise." #HealthyAtSchool
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman Statement on Removing Average Daily Attendance Requirements
