Average Daily Attendance Requirement Removed

Statement from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, "Our schools must receive funding during #COVID19 while also providing safe instruction based on individual needs. We are removing average daily attendance requirements to ensure schools aren't discouraged from closing in-person classes should the need arise." #HealthyAtSchool

