Lucille (Sparks) Gay was born May 1, 1929 in Birch Lick and departed this life Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Green & Emma (Boggs) Sparks.
Lucille is survived by two children, Emma (Duck) Moore of Tyner and Steven “Jack” (Cherl) Gay of Jackson-Breathitt and by one sister, Judy (Richard) Legere of Rushville, IN. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Chad Hays, Jason (Jennifer) Hays, Joy (Talmadge) Marcum and Alex (Casey) Botkin and also by five great grandchildren, Talynn & Karlie Marcum, Jace & Trevor Hays and Reagan Botkin and with another great grandson on the way. She was also blessed with special friends, Chee Chee Wilson and Mary Lou Cody and her loving family.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was also preceded in death by her husband, John D. Gay; by her daughter, Donna Gayle Hays; by her grandson, Darrin Gay and by nine brothers and sisters.
Lucille was a member of the Birch Lick Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Hays officiating. Burial will follow in the Boggs & Gay Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Jace Hays, Trevor Hays, Darrin Sparks, Talmadge Marcum, Blake Marcum, Chad Hays and Jason Hays.
