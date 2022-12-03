Lucy Gill Brockman was born December 25, 1934, and departed this life Tuesday November 22, 2022, at her residence being 87 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Jerry and Pearl (Seeley) Gill.
Lucy is survived by her husband Dan Brockman of Sand Gap, Ky. and by three children Sherry Lynn Brockman of Gray Hawk, Ky., Leah Mae Brockman of Sand Gap, Ky. and Brian Brockman of Georgetown, Ky. She is also survived by the following siblings Auther Gill and Jerry Lyndon Gill both of Hamilton, Ohio also the following grandchildren Jared Nix, Ashtin Nix, Sivana Villatoro, Sierra Barbee, Daniel Brockman and Leo Brockman and by one Great grandchild, Annie Nix.
Other than her parents Lucy was preceded in death by the following sibling Morgan Gill, Lida Lincks, Inez Grubb and Kathleen Dumbar.
She was a member of the Living Church of God.
Graveside services for Lucy Brockman 11:00 A.M. Sunday at the Brockman Family Cemetery with Pastor Lambert Greer officiating.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.