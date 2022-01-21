Lucy Mae (Cole) Smith was born on May 23, 1933 in Hurley, Kentucky and died on January 12, 2022 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Faith, family, and education were three things of great importance to Lucy in her life. She earned her BA and MA in Elementary Education as well as advanced certificates from Eastern Kentucky University. Lucy dedicated herself to learning and then to teaching. She taught elementary school and served as a reading specialist in Hamilton, Ohio. Later, she was a head teacher and school board supervisor in Harlan County, Kentucky. She retired in 1990 after a 37-year career in education. In addition to her pioneering efforts in working outside the home, she served as a home-maker for her husband and her two children. She loved cooking and needlework and being a grandmother. She served God through her work as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and faithful congregant. She gave of herself to her community through her work with several education associations and through the Women’s Club in Cumberland, Kentucky. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Eugene Smith, to whom she was married for over 53 years. Also passing before her were her parents Dooley Albert Cole and Lou Myrtle (Gabbard) Cole, her two brothers Vernon and Lee Roy, her sister Virginia Kay (Cole) Sharp, and her nephew Jerry David Coffey. She is survived by her children Andrea Smith Kindrick (and husband John) and Jeffrey Lon Smith (and wife Carole Campbell) both of Kingsport, TN; by a granddaughter Mary Alice Kindrick (and husband Ali Wise) of El Paso, TX; by her sisters Letha Coffey of Richmond, KY and Shirley Medlock (and husband Jesse) of Sarasota, FL; and by numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews Lucy suffered from chronic back pain as well as Alzheimer’s in the later years of her life, but she faced those years with as much independence, strength, humor and grace as she could muster. She and the family are forever grateful for the compassionate care and support provided by all of the staff of Asbury Place to both Lucy and her family through her many years as a resident there. The visitation and funeral will be at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky on Saturday, January 15th. The visitation at 1:00pm and the funeral at 2:00pm. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at the Reynolds Memorial Cemetery in Tyner, Kentucky. In these unusual times of the pandemic, the family understands that individuals need to make travel and attendance decisions based upon their own health risks and situations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucy’s memory to the giver’s charity of choice.
