Lula Kate Highlander Baldwin, age 87, of McKee, KY, departed her life here on earth on March 26, 2021. She was born in Ewing ,KY of May 5, 1933. She was a long time member of the Bradshaw Hills Baptist Church of McKee.
She was preceded in death her parents, her son James Bretz of Mt. Vernon KY and granddaughter Bethanie Bretz of Mt. Vernon, KY.
Surviving loved ones left to grieve her passing are: her daughter-in-law Kathleen Bretz of Mt. Vernon, 3 grandsons, James Bretz and Justin Bretz of Mt. Vernon and Louis Bretz (Linda Weaver) of McKee; one granddaughter, Michele Bretz of Barbourville, KY; 8 great granddaughters, Kalissa Bretz, Izabella Smith, Emily Smith, all of Barbourville. Jeani Younts and Jessica Weaver of McKee, Amber Bretz, Brittany Conley, 2 great grandsons, Jacob Ferguson and David Bretz of Manchester KY and a great granddaughter, Starla; Special friend, Anna Tankersley and her beloved pet, Roscoe.
Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Bradshaw Hills Baptist Church with Bro. Doug Tankersley and Bro. Tim Tankersley officiating. Burial to follow in the Nunn & Adkins Cemetery.
Affordable Funeral of Barbourville is in charge of arrangements. Contact Michele Bretz at 606-595-3970 for more information.
