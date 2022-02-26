Lyle R. Parrett
Lyle R. Parrett, age 85, of Clover Bottom, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in London.
Lyle was born in Clover Bottom, Kentucky to the late George Washington and America Dean Rogers. She was retired from Parker Seal. She was a proud member of the Clover Bottom Baptist Church and the Firemen and Oilers Union.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Bobby Kyle Knighton, and her siblings, Raymond Rogers, Virgil Rogers, Harold Buddy Rogers, and Linda Mae Utley.
She is survived by three children, Dana Mark Knighton, Gregory Steven Knighton, and Donna Glancy; two sisters, Hazel Curry, and Faye Venable; four grandchildren, Dustin Gregory Knighton, Wade Scott Knighton, Jessica Elena Ivey, and Erica Lynne Ivey; six great grandchildren, Paxton Michael Knighton, Jaxson William Knighton, Violet Marie Knighton, Braylynne Elena Clinton, Kydon Gregory Clinton, and Noah Lynn Renner. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a special cousin, Barbara Sue Stamper and her son, Michael.
Funeral services will be 1 pm, Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Carder and Bro. David Metcalfe officiating. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be from 12 pm to 1 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dana Knighton, Greg Knighton, Dustin Knighton, Barbara Stamper, Dan Rogers, and Roy Grimes. Honorary bearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren
