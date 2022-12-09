Lyndon “Lenny” Lynch was born April 7, 1941 in Owsley County and departed this life Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Kenwood Nursing & Rehab in Richmond at the age of 81. He was the son of the late Conley & Beulah (Whicker) Lynch.
Lenny is survived by his wife, Lula Harris Lynch of McKee; three children, Chad Lynch of Berea, Ronnie Lynch of Richmond and Jennifer McConniel (Curt) of Richmond and by three step children, James Harris (Cindy) of McKee, Gail Harris of Annville, and Evalee Creech of Tyner. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Ceaser Lynch, Lacie Lynch, Felisha Robinson and Raymond Creech; three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Lenny is also survived by a brother, Ronald “Babe” Lynch (Nadine) of Ohio and by three sisters, Wilma Parker of Annville, Geraldine Turner (Pud) of McKee and Ann Helton of London.
In addition to his parents, Lenny was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Paris Bingham Lynch; and by the following siblings, Cordia Day, Luther Lynch, Leon Lynch, Harlos Lynch, Lawson Lynch, Harlan “Hook” Lynch, Sam Lynch and Donald “Duck” Lynch.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Lynch and Bro. Jimmy Hansen officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Ceaser Lynch, Shane Lynch, Derek Lynch, James Harris, Ronnie Lynch and Dan Lynch.
