Mabel Bingham was born February 6, 1928 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 92 years old. She was the daughter of the Maggie Wyrick Flannery & Enoch Flannery of Tyner who preceded her in death. Mabel and her siblings were raised by their maternal grandparents, Alice & George Wyrick of Tyner, who also preceded her in death.
Mabel is survived by her husband of 71 years, Riley Bingham. She is also survived by five children, Connie Howard of Paris, Roger (Norma) Bingham of Tyner, Rodney (Linda) Bingham of Tyner, Rita (Harlan) Baker of London, and Billy (Diane) Bingham of Tyner. She was is also survived by ten grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Bingham, a son in law, Larry Howard and by three siblings, Minnie Hornsby of Ohio, Fred Wyrick of Texas and Bill Wyrick of Ohio.
Mabel loved to cook and feed people. She also loved to garden, work in her flowers, sew, crochet and she loved to share produce, seeds and whatever she had with others.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Burchette and Bro. Wesley Baker conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Sexton Cemetery. Pallbearers: Aaron Howard, Angie Redwine, Roger Wm. Bingham, Rickey Bingham, Justin Bingham, Candrea Bingham, Wes Baker, Travis Baker, Brian Bingham and Derek Bingham. Honorary pallbearers: Logan Howard, Charlie Redwine, Raylon Bingham, Christian Baker, Blaine Baker, Briley Bingham, Derrick Bingham, Zack Rader and Kenton Rader. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
