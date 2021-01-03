Mabel Parrett was born May 12, 1937 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Wednesday December 23, 2020 in Hamilton, Ohio being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late William and Lenora Parrett.
Mabel is survived by one son Brian Blakesley & (Brenton) of Raleigh, NC. And two daughters, Carol Farley and Mike of Newtown, Ohio and Patricia Waddell of Hamilton, Ohio also by one brother and four sisters, Harvey Parrett, Freda Parrett, Eva Baldwin, Pat Nunn and Marie Kyler. Mabel was also survived by one grandchild Michael Farley and Jamie and one great grandchild, Isabella Lindsey Farley.
Mabel was a member of the Gray Hawk Reformed Church.
Funeral service for Mabel Parrett were held Saturday December 26, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home # 2 Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Carroll deforest officiating with burial in the Parrett Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
PALLBEARERS: Carol Farley, Brian Blakesley, Mike Farley and Michael Farley.
HONORARY PALBEARERS: Isabella Farley, Harvey Parrett and Roger Baldwin.
