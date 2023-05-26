Maggie “Oneda” Rose, a woman of great faith, love, and grace, age 77, departed this life on May 14, 2023 in her home in Batavia, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born February 14, 1946, in McKee, KY to Sherman and Myrtle Lear (Jones). Oneda had a beautiful life growing up in McKee, KY and graduated from McKee High School in 1964. She married her husband, Sharon “Wayne” Rose, at age 22. Together they had two children Collenuia “Tonya” Rose, and Angela “Michelle” Rose. They moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1976 for her husband’s life long career at Ford Motor Company. In 1980, she answered the call to preach, ministering at her home church, through radio, and by visiting many churches. She was a faithful member of Batavia Church of God until 2019, then attended Owensville Church of God until the time of her death. Oneda was deeply devoted to her family. She was a very loving mother to her children and her great-niece, Makala Belle Rosteutscher (Lear). Oneda was dearly loved and admired by them.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her children: Collenuia Tonya Rose, Angela Michelle Rose and Makala Belle Rosteutscher (Robert Rosteutscher); grandson: Colton Dylan Rosteutscher, step-grandsons: Brantly Rosteutscher and Jace Rosteutscher, step-daughter; Jeannia Felty and her husband Larry. her brother and sister-in-law: Nolan and Glenna Lear, nephew: Nolan “Leon” Lear, great-niece: Jeana Ess (Brian Ess) and great-great niece: Annaleigha Kay Grace Ess, nephews: James Harold Douglas, Stevie Douglas and niece: Joyce Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sharon Wayne Rose of Batavia, OH; her parents Sherman and Myrtle Lear of McKee, KY; and niece Vanessa Darlene Lear of McKee, KY.
Funeral service for Maggie Oneda Rose will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers: Mark Center, Steve Center, Mike Rose, Greg Centers, Jason Rose and Brad Rose. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.