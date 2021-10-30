Shootin' It Straight - John Davis
Much to the delight of the 60’s era “free” everything crowd it seems we have finally arrived. Borrow loans that you choose to not pay back? Forgiven. Won’t pay rent? No thing. Don’t work enough for a cellular phone? Let Uncle Sam hook you up. The list is seemingly endless for tax dollar handouts in some form. The problem, as stated by Ronald Regan, is that at some point you run out of other people’s money.
Free money is crippling us and placing a choke hold on what should be a free market. The free market is essentially competing in the Halloween candy competition against the kid who’s father owns Hershey’s. How is a private business expected to hire minimally skilled workers for entry-level jobs when it’s more profitable to not work? Landlords drive rent prices up routinely because of guaranteed payouts from government aid programs. Medical insurance prices have increased exponentially in part to account for the masses receiving tax dollar funded healthcare. All of these punish the free market model for success. Many would argue that the entry level jobs only need to pay a “fair wage” to lure people off assistance but that is patently false. Raising wages across the board without fruition only results in higher prices on the products produced and consumed by those very entry level workers resulting in the same percentage of net gain as they had achieved beforehand.
The key to growth of individual wealth is a free market. Think less government and more private industry. A free market will pay employees and business owners exactly what they are worth. The ability to market yourself to whomever vaules you assures this. Without massive overreaching government assistance being consumed fraudulently the job market would be healthily competitive. A unskilled worker looking to better themselves could cut through a workplace like a buzz-saw with good work ethic, good attitude and hard work in today’s world. Moving up would be no issue. Rent prices would be more competitive due to competition without the guaranteed fallback plan of Uncle Sam. Imagine paying for medical coverage without the added burden of those taking advantage of the system?
Make it free indeed but not in the vein that the nation is currently hooked in. A free market with minimal government interference would benefit those looking to better themselves. It allows opportunities to climb the ladder as far as one dares. Yes taking the safety harness off and climbing to full potential can be scary but being conditioned into mediocrity is a far more haunting prospective. Those who seek the comfort of a massive governing system that is without question full of fraud chooses to bet on others over themselves. I for one would always choose the option of placing my bet on myself knowing in a free market the ceiling is only hit when I choose to stop climbing.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.