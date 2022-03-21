What’s in a wave? Is it a simple gesture used by nearly everyone in some form. It can be carefully crafted for a runway appearance. It may be a practiced political stunt used to assure folks you are a man of the people. It can have a slightly sinister meaning when it’s used as a means of dismissal to shun someone.
In our rural area much like many others the wave is a reassuring move. Narrowing the category down to the vehicle wave is a sub genre all to it’s own. Many of us can picture that elder that sits in the same familiar spot waving at each passers-by. The wave back gives them a smile. They are the neighborhood watchdog, greeter, keeper of tales and speed monitor on your backroad. The guy working in the garden or trimming the fence row has perfected the half wave with a implement in hand combined with the head nod. The momentary nod interrupting the work is offset by the contentment of knowing a old pal is still doing alright. At times it’s that simple.
Many develop a type of casual signature wave that cancels out the pseudo fake wave of some. You’ll see the arm out the window dangling only pop up on passing method. Others have the arm on the window sill lazily waving. The ever classic two finger wave off the steering wheel. Of all the waving slung around does it mean anything? Of course it does. It’s the assurance of neighbors still being neighborly. It’s a guarantee you’ll see brake lights backing up to clog up a two lane road as discussions range from catching up on gossip to politics. That wave means they have you’re back from neighborhood watching to stopping for a flat tire. The wave means you might find a random mess of green beans on your doorstep or your snowy drive scraped clean without asking. Those waves carry significance.
A simple hand gesture ties us to a simpler time when the friends weren’t all online and we knew our people. Yes it’s just the flick of the wrist but it carries weight. It is that casual small town bind that knots us all together. It’s a reminder of who is still there. The most basic humanity can be put a smile on a face.
