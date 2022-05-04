Man Arrested for Murder in Clay County

On May 3, 2022 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Deputy Paul Whitehead, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Elzie Wagers, 68 of Arnetts Fork Road.
The arrest occurred when a complaint came through Clay County 911 of a possible altercation involving the above mentioned subject and a female subject at a residence off of Arnetts Fork Road where the male subject possibly killed the female victim. Upon arrival, Deputy Whitehead placed the subject under arrest without incident.
Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs and Kentucky State Trooper Don Trosper. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Investigation is still open and the name of the deceased female was initially withheld until next of kin is notified.
Clay County Coroner Jarrod Becknell said Pangie Smallwood was killed Tuesday afternoon. He reported that Smallwood was in her mid 30′s.
Elzie Wagers, 68 was charged with:
• Murder
