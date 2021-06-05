LTC Jeff Cooper’s Levels of Awareness
Condition White: Not paying attention.
Condition Yellow: A relaxed state of awareness.
Condition Orange: Identify a potential threat; form a plan of action.
Condition Red: Put your plan into action.
When you research violent crime deaths, you almost always find a common characteristic: a lack of attention on the part of the victim(s). A relaxed state of awareness is not paranoia and may be comfortably maintained during all waking hours. Think of the classic example from your driver’s education course: Instead of fiddling with your automobile’s sound “system,” or glancing down at your friend’s text message concerning the condition of her morning hair; pay attention to the task at hand. Scan the road as far ahead as possible, notice potential objects which could move into your path from the sides of the road, and check your rearview mirror from time to time.
Many “experts” have climbed onto a bandwagon of those who insist that by not watching the footage of the 2015 Virginia TV reporter murders, you somehow “defeat” the murderer: that’s nonsense. If you’ve not already, watch both the footage taken from the murdered cameraman’s perspective and the footage taken by the killer himself (both still available online).
When you watch the videos, you realize that far from an “unwinnable” situation, ample opportunity existed for those reporters to have defeated their cowardly attacker. Had the reporter and her cameraman positioned themselves so as to have been able to watch the approach to their position, they could have had the opportunity to have saved their own lives. Next time, we will begin the discussion on just how you can turn the tables in such a situation.
Next Week: Condition Orange
“Good Luck! And let us all beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.” D-Day +77 Years
