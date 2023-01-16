For many years, there have been voices who have reminded us of the wiseness of the old Boy Scout Motto: Be Prepared. The advice has always been valid and recent events once again show the folly of only arming oneself with nothing more than good thoughts. No less than Jesus Christ Himself was a believer in an armed self-defense (Luke 22:36).
So, what do I recommend? For your primary concealed carry handgun I am a fan of the 9mm Glock 26 (G26). The smallest of the service class Glock handguns, the G26 carries comfortably with its flush bottom ten round magazine in an ankle holster (Galco “Ankle Glove”) or “deep cover” rig (SmartCarry); hidden under an untucked shirt in an inside the waistband holster (Blade-Tech “Klipt”); or carried openly in a duty-type holster (Safariland ALS). The G26 is monotonously reliable; capable of printing fist-sized groups at twenty-five yards; and can use standard capacity (15, 17 or 32 round) G19/G17/G18 magazines for reloads or bedside duty. In this day of the Glock 43X and SIG P365, I am still of the opinion there is no more versatile sidearm in the world than the Glock 26.
I’m a believer in carrying a backup handgun, as well. I agree with Tom Givens’ opinion that it is not as important as to which backup firearm you carry, as long as you carry one. The chief reason why the backup gun is carried is in case the primary gun becomes inoperable (something I personally experienced just this past deer season) or for arming a friend or family member if you must separate. I am partial to Smith & Wesson, Ruger, and Charter Arms snub nosed revolver backups carried in an ankle and/or pocket (Mika brand) holster. As Clint Smith observed: “One is none and two is one.”
I also advocate the carry of at least one knife. Ideally, you carry both a small knife for day-to-day cutting chores and a dedicated larger knife for if (when) it gets down to blades. Hard to go wrong with at least a Spyderco Endura clipped to your waistband on either side of your belt buckle (El Paso Saddlery “Trouser Belt” for leather or a Blade-Tech “Ultimate Carry” for an infinitely adjustable synthetic belt).
A folded up and silicon banded tourniquet (North American Rescue CAT Gen7) and bandana in your back pocket forms a bare bones, easy to carry trauma kit which could save your or a family member’s life. If a wound squirts blood, cut off the blood flow where the limb joins the trunk with the tourniquet. A wound which oozes blood or is in the head/neck, trunk or pelvic region? Stuff the wound with your bandana and keep direct pressure upon it. Finally, never leave home without a quality flashlight to back up your smartphone’s light (Streamlight MicroStream).
Remember. An armed citizenry is the true “Homeland Security.”
Next Week: History
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.