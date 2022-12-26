The recent attack upon a nightclub in Colorado joins the ranks of other high profile spree killings in recent years. These are interesting times we live in, and over the next month I offer advice on how to best combat the so-called “active shooter.” The last article will provide my suggestions on which handguns (hardware) might serve you best in a worst case scenario; in the meantime however I will make a few comments on even more critical factors, the first of which being mindset (software).
You should start every morning by reminding yourself: “Today could be the day.” Pay no heed to the bleatings of those who cite how “statistically” small your chances are of finding yourself in a life threatening situation. Want to know what the “statistical” chance for victimization was for those who found themselves under attack at the flamboyant Club Q? 100%.
Situational awareness is your foremost weapon. Do you always ask yourself: “Is there anything out of place, here?” and “What is behind me?” Whenever entering a building, have you immediately located an alternate exit(s) and cover? Remember, “cover” is an object which is capable of stopping bullets (think concrete, bricks, or thick steel). Objects such as sheetrock or furniture are mere “concealment” (hiding you from direct line of sight) and should not be confused with true cover. However, if concealment is all that is available to you, use it to your advantage in order to lie in ambush for an attacker if escape is not feasible.
Above all else, ensure every member of your household has read (and then re-read annually) Jeff Cooper’s timeless work, Principles of Personal Defense. Hard to imagine a sawbuck from that Amazon gift card you’re going to get being better spent.
Next Week: Tactics
Happy Birthday this past week to my little Mattie Ross and to all a
Merry Christmas!
