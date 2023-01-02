Initially, we discussed the critical importance of good situational awareness in defeating a spree killer(s). This week I’ll pass along my suggestions on best preparing for protecting ourselves and our families from such madmen if escape is not possible.

First, you need to be reasonably fit. One may deliver the accuracy necessary to cut short a massacre and be completely sedentary; however, the more fit we are (simple morning or evening walks, at the very least) the more advantage we will have in taking on an adversary.

Second, get some good hand-to-hand and knife training. Even if immaculately armed, there have been situations in which a shooter has presented himself at bad breath distance. At arm’s length, an elementary understanding of how to control the muzzle of an attacker’s gun could make all the difference in the world.

Thirdly, knowledge of how to effectively use a knife is an invaluable skill to possess and pass along to your children even if they haven’t reached the age of majority; they will at least have an option besides harsh words if unable to escape a lethal threat. An ordinary compact, fixed blade hunting knife (e.g., TOPS 3 Pointer) carried horizontally on the belt under an untucked shirt or in a front pocket could be the difference between life and death. Allow me to highly recommend Scott Elliott of AFS Academy on Big Hill Avenue in Richmond for your family’s hand-to-hand and knife instruction. Your money will be superbly well spent.

Finally make a point to conduct safe, daily dry practice and at least monthly live fire practice with your chosen concealed carry firearm(s). Google “The Tactical Professor” for sound advice on improving your marksmanship through dry practice. Dedicate the majority of your live fire practice to keeping all your shots on an 8” paper plate at 25 yards. Five of five shots at 25 yards on a paper plate too easy? Change your target to a 3x5 note card; then playing card; and then business card. Accuracy...Accuracy...Accuracy.

Next Week: Tactics

Happy New Year!

---

Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.