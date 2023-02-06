During a spree shooter attack, your first responsibility would be to cut a path to safety for your family. Use your awareness of available hard cover and the best routes of egress to successfully extricate them; it’s exactly what the President’s close protection team would do while stomping everyone in the way during the process.
If you are forced to fight a madman, we need to ready ourselves to combat him/them with the single most effective known countermeasure: A ruthless counter-attack of our own. Understand the violent criminal too will be “nervous” at the outset of his attack. Bide your time wisely but also bear in mind the longer the wolf goes unchecked, the more his (their) confidence will build. If you must fight, follow the example of the sheriff’s deputy at Garland, Texas who in 2015 cooly cut down two would-be jihadists with accurate fire from his Glock 21 service pistol just as the attackers exited their car wildly firing AK-47-type carbines in an attempt to enter a crowded building just yards away. Never forget how wrong the “expert” advice was on 11 September 2001: “Don’t resist. You might get hurt!”
Also, never forget to CHEAT! The animals who prey upon the innocent are undeserving of “fair” play. Once the flag flies in an active shooter situation and you have decided to engage the shooter(s); do so from your own ambush position. In other words, turn the table violently on the attacker(s) and make them the prey.
What if we find ourselves in a location in which “The Powers That Be” have compelled us (unlike their taxpayer funded bodyguards) to be unarmed? First, refuse to voluntarily go to such locations. Second, if the location is unavoidable, use the pre-planning you have made (identification of alternate exits and cover) to get yourself and the ones you love out of the situation as quickly as possible. We regret the lives which will be lost by compelling you to be defenseless, but the responsibility for those killed will rest not with you, but with those who foolishly cling to thoroughly debunked “gun-free” zone policies.
Next Week: Back to History and the Forgotten Wars
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
