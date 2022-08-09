According to legend, it was Wyatt Earp who warned us, “Fast is fine, but accuracy is final.” I will freely admit that until recent years (since my retirement from active service), I was one of those who believed the truly “elite” soldiers must have practiced some sort of “special” form of marksmanship. Through study on my own, and getting to know some who have served in units in which there are no other more “elite,” I came to realize the “secret” truly is as simple as the basic marksmanship principles taught to me as a twelve year old at Camp Earl Wallace.
Ready for the “Top Secret” formula? Well, here are the keywords to remind you of the most important part of marksmanship (trigger control): 1. TOUCH. Once you’ve made the decision to fire and have aligned your sights on target (I prefer the “Six O’Clock Hold,” or the top edge of the front sight placed directly underneath the desired point of bullet impact); “touch” the trigger face without putting any rearward pressure upon the trigger. 2. SLACK. All triggers have an amount of travel (slack) before the sear releases. Once you’ve taken up all that “slack,” pause. 3. SIGHT. After having taken up the slack, refocus your eye sharply upon the center of the top edge of your front sight as you finally press the trigger straight to the rear, breaking the shot. 4. FOLLOW THROUGH. If trigger control is king (it is), then follow through is queen. Follow through does a couple of critical things. First, it prepares you for what may prove a life saving follow-up shot. Hollywood tells us a single handgun round results in our attacker flying through a plate glass window. Nonsense. Your antagonist may cease and desist after one round or it may take...eleven, etc. Secondly, taking an additional sight picture (if you fire one round, you take two sight pictures, and so on) has the pleasant by-product of helping to keep your front sight still as the shot breaks (which is conducive to accuracy). How might you practice these simple (yet critical) fundamentals? I will make an elegant suggestion.
The most successful action pistol shooter in history is Arizona’s Rob Leatham. Mr. Leatham’s favorite drill is the “One Hole Drill.” Start at three yards. Draw your pistol into a good two handed stance and fire one round on a paper target using the above fundamentals. Next, apply the same fundamentals to a strong hand only shot, with the object being to place that round into the same hole as the first. Finally, transition to your weak hand only, and fire the last round (once again, with the goal of making a single ragged hole for all three shots). Once you’ve mastered this drill at three yards, push it back in roughly three yard increments until you reach twenty-five yards. If you can place five shots consistently from your concealed carry handgun into a fist sized group at twenty-five yards, you will be a far better marksman than most of the agents whom your tax dollars provide to guard the Shuffler-in-Chief.
Next Week: Power
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NTC)
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.