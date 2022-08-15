Before I wade into the handgun cartridge “power” controversy, allow me to reiterate that all handgun rounds pale in comparison to long gun rounds. A quick story: Prior to Kentucky’s concealed carry laws’ debut in the mid-1990s, an old friend and I were openly carrying (State constitution guaranteed at all Commonwealth of Kentucky public places since 1792.) our Government Model .45s at a fast food restaurant in London after taking in the Tuesday morning gun trading at the stock pens. A man approached my buddy in line and inquired as to why he was carrying a pistol? “Because my rifle is too cumbersome,” came the curt reply. You see, handguns are carried because they are portable and convenient to have with us at all times. Please do not let the below comments distract from the fact that if you know you are heading into a possible gunfight, you would be foolish not to take a long gun as your primary weapon.
The first school of thought on preferred handguns advocate big bullets. “If the caliber doesn’t start with a ‘4’ you’re doomed to defeat,” is a favorite slight by those who exclusively recommend the .40+ caliber handguns for self-defense. Particularly, when non-expanding rounds are mandated (as with the military or during Rhodesia-like shortages); it is hard to discount using the largest round you can hit with, consistently.
The high ammunition capacity crowd makes a strong argument that if all handgun rounds are insufficient (see introduction); why not carry a handgun which is chambered for a round in which standard capacity may give you upwards of twenty rounds on tap (the 9mm CZ 75 SP-01’s standard magazine capacity is 19 rounds)? Further, the late former Secret Service Agent Walt Rauch keenly observed: “No one wants to ‘leak’.” Given such basic human truths, even the .22 LR chambered revolver carrying in upwards of ten shots in its “high capacity” cylinder may produce a lot of “leakage.”
Currently, I come down upon the side advocating carrying as your primary sidearm the largest caliber, highest capacity handgun which you can shoot accurately. As an old Navy DEVGRU guy once told me: “I’ve always found multiple 9mm rounds to the center of mass, worked wonders.”
Next Week: Speed
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NTC)
