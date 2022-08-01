Attached to the front of Jeff Cooper’s lectern located in the right front corner of the Orange Gunsite Classroom at Paulden, Arizona were the letters “DVC.” The initials were a reminder of the Latin phrase, “Diligentia, Vis, Celeritas” which translates as Accuracy, Power, and Speed. Over the next month, we will be looking at how this hierarchy can help us win when we, “Go to see the elephant.”
Old Marine and Border Patrol Inspector Bill Jordan taught us, “You can’t miss fast enough to win.” Another man whom I respect very much, former Army Combat Applications Group Trooper Paul Howe was once criticized by describing his deliberate aim as “plinking.” Howe’s response to the criticism? “I’ve ‘plinked’ a lot of people.” As Cooper was wont to say, “Blessed is the man who remembers his front sight in a fight for his life.”
The subject of handgun “Power” has spilled much ink. Having never been shot, and having only shot game and an attacking pit bull myself; I am far less qualified to speak on this subject than many. However, I have had a fair amount of opportunity to speak with those who have been on the giving and receiving end of high velocity projectiles, and I will therefore endeavor to pass along what I’ve learned from them. I will say this now, however: All handgun cartridges are in the minor leagues in comparison to long gun rounds.
Finally, we will take a closer look at the last of Cooper’s dictum, “Speed.” As with much to do with shooting, we tend to allow Hollywood to guide us on what constitutes fast shooting. The bottom line is that speed is a result of repeated “perfect” practice, not “hope” that everything will just work itself out when the flag flies. In closing, the subject of speed when it comes to shooting always reminds me of the answer to the age old question of, “How long do I have to make this shot?”
“The rest of your life.”
Next Week: Accuracy
This subject is timely given the sterling performance of citizen Dicken up in Greenwood, Indiana; juxtaposed against the cowardly failure of the “professionals” down in Uvalde, Texas.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.