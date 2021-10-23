“There’s just not as many roundhouse kicks inside of elevators, as most people imagine.” That’s how I once heard old Marine Corps scout sniper and Middle East protective service contractor Jay Gibson describe the job of protective service. Nearly everyone also immediately pictures in their mind’s eye the dark sunglasses wearing Secret Service agents prominent on the evening news, smoothly moving their doddering protectee from point to point. There’s a whole lot more going on below the surface than what meets the eye; a knowledge of which can be invaluable for successfully running your own family’s protection detail.
“How many gunfights have you been in?” is another common question posed to those working in the field of protective service. Care to take a guess as to the last time a member of the US Secret Service’s Presidential Protection Detail fired his duty gun in protection? Try 1 November 1950 (Puerto Rican nationalists terrorist attack on President Truman). Does that mean the Secret Service is inept? Quite the contrary. Apart from the catastrophe of 11 November 1963 and close call of 30 March 1981, the modern Secret Service has an astonishing record of successfully accomplishing tens of thousands of missions. The “mission” of protection details being to protect their principal(s) from: 1. Death 2. Injury 3. Kidnapping and 4. Embarrassment. Exceedingly rarely, does the accomplishment of the mission (when done correctly) involve gunplay.
Finally, like so many other things surrounded by mystique; the job of protective service consists of strict adherence to sound principles, attention to detail, and willingness to put in the leg work. Someone out there may be reading this who will one day find themselves on a protection detail (there are many more teams other than the Secret Service operating out in the field you have never, and probably will never hear of). However, nearly every one of us has loved ones whose safety we are responsible for on a daily basis. I’ve said it many times: Anyone in the field of law enforcement who tells you the “protect” portion of the now ubiquitous LAPD motto of, “To Protect and to Serve” is anything more than a catchy cliche’ is either a novice to law enforcement or is cynically lying to you. Don’t take my word for it, take the word of the US Supreme Court. Law enforcement is under no obligation to provide “protection” for us. We are all on our own.
Next Week: Situational Awareness
Operation King Two, D-Day +77 Years
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.