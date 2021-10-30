Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
I write often in this column of things in threes. As we move about the outside world in Col. Cooper’s Condition Yellow (a relaxed state of awareness), we are well advised to move to Condition Orange (identify a potential problem/form a plan of action) when we’ve seen some of the below more than twice.
First, a stranger’s attention towards us. If you are travelling a fair distance around town, or in and out of several shopping mall stores and note a stranger’s presence or attention towards you more than twice, you need to form a plan of action to deal with that individual; particularly, if said individual is making eye contact with you. Invariably, only cops and criminals look strangers in the eye.
Second, the most common point of surveillance in a residential area is from within a parked car. When you go out on your morning and/or evening walks (mix up their timing and path); make a point of looking into the passenger compartments of each vehicle you pass. Someone unknown to you, sitting in a parked car or driving by more than twice should blip your radar. Again, see that vehicle/person more than twice? Move to Condition Orange.
Finally, as the country is being intentionally flooded with third world illegals, the criminal gangs associated with those populations have a long track record of operating kidnapping for ransom networks. The single most important thing you can do to make yourself a difficult target for such violent crime is to avoid being time/place predictable. Vary your departure times, routes, and arrival times to and from work, school, etc. Once a targeted attack has been initiated, you will have a max of about five seconds to act in order to save you and your loved ones. By being aware of what is going on around you (avoidance/increased reactionary gap) and not being predictable in your routine; you will go a long way towards making you and your family less attractive to predators and harder to successfully victimize.
Next Week: The Advance
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
---
