Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
“Gentlemen, the goal is to be the duck on the pond. Looking at him smoothly gliding around the surface, we are completely oblivious to the commotion going on just under the waterline. Again, our goal in our operations is to be the duck.” This was the overarching description given to US Department of Defense protective service personnel in-training during the early days of the so-called Global War on Terrorism (more aptly described as the War on Islamofascism).
THE key phase to a smoothly running protection detail is advance work. The “Advance” Team on the Secret Service’s Presidential Protection Detail or Secretary of Defense’s Travel Team might consist of as many as a dozen agents who will personally travel every mile of their principal’s upcoming site visit; meet with each trauma chief at all hospitals within the city or region; as well as identification of helicopter landing zones along the routes of travel for emergency exfiltration. Direct coordination is made with all local civilian law enforcement agencies who will be utilized for route and outer cordon security. Within hours of the principal’s visit, all structures are swept for explosives then sealed, and designated marksmen are deployed at points of advantage. I’ve only scratched the surface in giving you a look at the preparation work which goes on below the surface of that smooth gliding duck. How on earth are we, the individual, expected to perform such exhaustive advance work for our family’s protection detail?
In preparing for a family move (be it to a doctor’s appointment in Lexington or a vacation to the Florida Gulf Coast), always bear in mind the old special operations acronym of: Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (PACE) for planning. Today, we are able to “drive” the primary and alternate route(s) we will be travelling via Google Earth imaging on our laptop or smartphone. Exhaustive online review sites allow us to become familiar with parts of town, hotel/Airbnb, or hospital emergency rooms to be avoided; “avoidance” of problems always being the most important strategy for the protection of our principals.
Finally, there remains a common public misconception that specialized government agencies teach their personnel shadowy “ninja” skill sets. The reality is those personnel practice simple fundamentals with such high levels of repetition that they may perform those skills on demand with extreme reliability. That’s it. There’s nothing on earth keeping a motivated individual from putting in the same number of repetitions of the simple basics in order to best protect their own loved ones. It all boils down to how important your family’s safety is to its protective service officer?
Next Week: CAT
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
