Step 1: Google “The Gunsite Rules.” Read. Religiously follow.
Step 2: ALL firearms fundamentals practice is to be conducted with inert, practice ammunition.
The swing out cylinder, double action revolver (as introduced with the Colt Model of 1889) was a marked improvement upon the single action revolver manual of arms. In short, you may keep the double action revolver “running” far faster, with far less chance of fumbling.
The “emergency” reload for the double action revolver is initiated upon the dreaded “click” indicating an empty gun. There are two predominant “schools” for conducting the “emergency” double action revolver reload: 1. FBI and 2. Ayoob “Stressfire”
With the FBI Method, the revolver is cradled in the center of the weak hand palm as the cylinder release is activated by the strong hand thumb and the weak hand fingers push the cylinder out and the weak hand thumb and forefinger wrap around the cylinder; the pistol’s barrel is pointed skyward as the weak hand thumb depresses/releases the ejector rod dumping all empty cartridge cases. The barrel is then pointed toward the ground as the cylinder is either fully charged using the strong hand (with a speedloader or moon clip) or partially charged (usually two rounds at a time into the outermost chambers) with either a Bianchi-type “speed strip” or with loose rounds. After loading, the cylinder is closed with the weak hand thumb and it’s back into action.
With the Ayoob “Stressfire” Method, the revolver is maintained in the strong hand grip; the cylinder is released by the weak hand thumb as the strong hand thumb pushes on the back of the hammer (to get the thumb out of the way of ejecting empty cartridge cases) and the trigger finger pushes the cylinder open and then holds it in place. The barrel is pointed skyward as the weak hand palm (wth thumb and forefinger forming an “L”) smacks the ejector rod emptying all spent cartridge cases; the revolver’s butt is then brought into the centerline of the body with barrel pointed down as the revolver is either fully charged with speedloader/moon clip or partially loaded using speed strips/loose rounds by the weak hand; cylinder is closed with the weak side thumb; and back into action.
A few additional notes: When loading the cylinder in pairs or single rounds; remember Colt and Charter Arms cylinders rotate clockwise (therefore, load rotating the cylinder counter-clockwise). Smith & Wesson and Ruger cylinders rotate counter-clockwise and their cylinders should be reloaded with pairs or single rounds in a clockwise manner. When following the above rule, you will ensure a loaded chamber will rotate into firing position in the shortest time possible once the cylinder is closed on a partially loaded cylinder.
A double action “tactical” reload is achieved by pushing up half-way on the ejector rod (using either FBI or Stressfire hand positioning, barrel pointed down). Fired brass casings expand, and when the ejector rod is lowered the fired brass will remain raised and may be removed/replaced with loaded cartridges. Of course, “tactical” reloads are conducted from behind cover once the threat has been stopped and we have the luxury of time in preparing for the next possible threat or prior to moving from cover.
Finally, the first time any of my writing was published widely was in 2005 in the official journal of the International Defensive Pistol Association. In said article, I argued against the moon clip fed revolver for defensive purposes. I was completely, horribly wrong.
I am now (with that key ingredient of additional years of experience) convinced the moon clip fed service revolver (as exemplified by, say, the S&W 1950 Army Model) is the most efficient double action revolver available. “Emergency” reloads are as fast as with a semi-automatic magazine change. “Tactical” reloads may be accomplished by simply ejecting/retaining a partially empty moon clip and immediately reloading with a fresh moon clip; again, just as fast as with next week’s semi-automatic “tactical” magazine exchange.
