Step 1: Google “The Gunsite Rules.” Read. Religiously follow.
Step 2: ALL firearms fundamentals practice is to be conducted with inert, practice ammunition.
The administrative (not under duress) loading sequence for the empty single action revolver is: Place the revolver on half-cock (Colt/Colt clones); open the loading gate (post-’73 Ruger single actions require only the loading gate to be opened in order to manually rotate the cylinder); load one chamber; skip one chamber; load four chambers; close the loading gate; cock the hammer; then carefully decocked the hammer upon the empty chamber. (For centerfire single actions, you may verify the hammer is indeed resting upon the empty chamber by turning the loaded revolver on its side and looking between the back of the cylinder and the breechface.) Single action revolvers (Colt Single Action Army, Pre-1973 Ruger Blackhawk, etc.) should ALWAYS be carried with the hammer resting on an empty chamber. (A hammer resting on a live cartridge primer is one blow to, or slip of the hammer away from an unintentional discharge.) Post-1973 Ruger single action revolvers have a transfer bar safety, safely allowing full cylinder carry. I am in the camp of those who carry ALL single action revolvers (regardless of make or vintage) with the hammer resting upon an empty chamber. Mr. Murphy never sleeps.
Reloading of firearms after shooting has commenced may be categorized as “emergency” and “tactical” reloads; chief difference between the two being the time available.
The men I’ve known who have engaged in multiple gunfights have expressed a common experience: The first indication they had of the need to reload was a very loud “click” on an empty chamber or a semiautomatic at slide lock. Therefore, we’ll address the “emergency” reloads first for each of the firearms dealt with in this series of articles.
Nearly all law enforcement officers receive instruction in their basic academy about the infamous April 1970 “Newhall Massacre” in which four California Highway Patrol officers were killed in a shootout with two career criminals. Usually, cadets are told some of the deceased officers were found at autopsy to have had empty cartridge cases in their pockets due to habits formed on the qualification range. (There’s no documented evidence that brass was found in the pockets of any of the deceased officers.) What isn’t disputed is that at least one officer was killed at close range while he knelt head down behind a police cruiser attempting to “fully” reload his double action revolver with loose rounds. Once you’ve run dry, staying situationally aware and getting at least some ammunition back into the revolver is far more critical than blindly focusing on getting the revolver loaded to full capacity when loading loose rounds (a single action necessity).
To perform an “emergency” reload with the single action revolver: Place the revolver on half-cock (Colt/Colt clones); open the loading gate; eject the empty case; load one cartridge into the now empty chamber; rotate the cylinder clockwise four clicks and close the loading gate; cock the hammer and now the pistol is ready to fire with the squeeze of the trigger. Repeat the process as necessary, keeping your head up to scan as you reload. Of course, you could also eject/load an additional chamber; then turn the cylinder manually THREE clicks; cock and be ready to fire TWO shots in succession, etc. Again. Time is the luxury which will determine your course of action.
“Tactical” reload of the single action revolver (all firearms) is conducted from behind cover (something capable of stopping bullets) once the threat to you has been dealt with successfully. The “tactical” reload process was described in the introduction (Load one; skip one…); reloading fired chambers as necessary to get the revolver back up to full capacity; and ending with the hammer being placed at rest upon an empty chamber.
Next Week: Double Action Revolvers
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
