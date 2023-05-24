The summer reading season is upon us. For the next month, we’ll take a look at four books well worth your time on the subject of the man-at-arms. First up will be Jeff Cooper’s masterpiece, Principles of Personal Defense; followed by Mas Ayoob’s Deadly Force; Pat McNamara’s Sentinel; and rounding things out with Tom Givens’ Concealed Carry Class. I’m as guilty as the next guy of getting caught up in what’s the latest guns and gear hardware (In April, old friends and I attended the NRA Members Annual Meeting in Indianapolis to get our hands on all the hot off the press shooting equipment.); but our time and money are far better spent on the above mentioned software.
In his preface to Principles of Personal Defense (PPD), the late Col. Cooper informed his reader the text originated from a presentation he made in Latin America while working for clients in that interesting part of the world. Cooper took great satisfaction from the fact PPD’s advice was timeless in nature. Technologies change, but human nature is a constant.
So what’s PPD all about, Shane? I would be doing a great disservice to you by attempting to synthesize in less than four hundred words the seven principles laid out by Cooper in PPD. What I will tell you is the short work (well worth re-reading, at least annually) provides a concise checklist to go over in your mind each morning before heading out into the world.
If you’ve ever researched case histories of deadly force encounters, you spot common characteristics shared by victims. Just as the losers in fights for blood have commonalities, so do the winners. After you’ve read PPD for yourself, I know you will understand why I made it a policy to give a copy to former students who were headed off to military service; it’s that important. A young man armed with the advice found in Principles of Personal Defense and a decidedly “un-tactical” S&W Model 10 .38 Special is far more “dangerous” to bad guys than some gun shop hero outfitted with the latest blaster, but lacks Cooper’s guidance.
Next Week: Massad Ayoob’s Deadly Force
