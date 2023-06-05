While I was on active service overseas nearly twenty years ago, I was solicited to join a unit which was then just being formed (The Asymmetric Warfare Group). In reading the description of the new organization, I remember thinking to myself: “Somebody associated with this outfit has got his thinking cap on.” Turns out that hat wearer was the organization’s first leader, retired US Army Sergeant Major Pat McNamara.
McNamara is a former longtime operator with the Army’s 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta. Delta Force (or “The Unit” as referred to by its members) has over its history produced a number of authors and trainers who have made readily available (to those willing to search it out) hard learned lessons that can help you protect you and yours.
Most easily available as an Amazon Kindle eBook (for the princely sum of $3/$15 paperback); McNamara’s Sentinel guides the reader through protecting their “principals” (family members). McNamara takes you behind the scenes concerning the key principles and skills necessary for providing your family the type of protection enjoyed by our nation’s politicians’ families (protections afforded at your taxpayer expense).
As with all the books looked at in this series for summer reading, I’m not going to give away tradecraft in this review. My purpose here is to make you aware of open source reading material available to make you more effective in protecting you and your loved ones.
Remembering CPL Henry “Hank” Taylor, G Co., 15th INF RGT, 3rd INF DIV, KIA 15 June 1953 atop Outpost Harry; and all those others who have given the last full measure for this Republic.
