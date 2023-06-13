This week we wrap up our month dedicated to summer reading on the subject of making you more dangerous to nefarious characters with Tom Givens’ Concealed Carry Class (formerly titled: Fighting Smarter). A retired policeman from the Memphis area, Givens has also run the “Rangemaster” training outfit since the 1980s. In his teaching tenure, Tom’s students have amassed an armed combat record of sixty-two wins; zero losses; and three forfeits. (Students killed while choosing not to wear a gun. I.e., a “forfeit.”) Givens’ students have posted a winning ratio that far outshines any governmental training organization’s record. I highly recommend Givens’ counsel.
Givens’ seminal work does an excellent job of getting the reader up to speed on the “hardware” of armed self-defense, but more importantly (as previously discussed) the “software” of armed self-defense. Mindset, legal considerations, intelligence gathering, training drills, weapons craft, tactics, and continuing education are all dealt with within this single book’s pages.
Tom Givens’ Concealed Carry Class belongs (after being thoroughly read and dog-eared) on the bookshelf of everyone’s library. Concealed Carry Class may be ordered directly from Rangemaster.com (within the “More” section of the site; a site where one may also find years worth of Givens’ free archived newsletters) or from the usual online suspects. Simply put, Concealed Carry Class is exhaustive in scope. Though I recommend you purchase each of the books we’ve discussed over the last month (read them, then give them as gifts to loved ones); Concealed Carry Class would be the one if you’re going to purchase only one of the books to make your family a more difficult target. Priced at less than the price of a fast food meal for four, it’s a steal.
Next Week: History
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
