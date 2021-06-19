LTC Jeff Cooper’s Levels of Awareness
Condition White: Not paying attention.
Condition Yellow: A relaxed state of awareness.
Condition Orange: Identify a potential threat; form a plan of action.
Condition Red: Put your plan into action.
Here’s an example as to how a knowledge of the Color Code could have resulted in a different outcome in what has been described as the “unwinnable” 2015 Virginia TV Reporters’ Murders: The cameraman positioned himself so his back was to the boardwalk railing (Condition Yellow); the cameraman was then able to see a man dressed in all black, wearing a Halloween mask filming his position from several yards away while holding a handgun at his side (really big hints). The cameraman then focused upon this threat (Condition Orange); and quickly decided for himself what would “trigger” his bringing to bear the concealed handgun (Condition Red) he had wisely put on that morning as part of his everyday dress (Those now thinking, “Ah, but what about company firearm ‘policies’?” may wish to reassess their life priorities.).
As the good guys, we will most likely be forced to react to an aggressor’s initial move. The critical element of human interaction which can turn the tables in what the uninitiated will describe as an “unwinnable” situation is the universal truth that action always beats reaction. When compelled to action (Condition Red): Do the unexpected!
Purchase and read for yourself Jeff Cooper’s Principles of Personal Defense. Once you have availed yourself of that essential information, then let Google be your friend and learn all you can from Cooper’s other works and the writings of Massad Ayoob, John Farnam, Tom Givens, and Claude Werner. Those five individuals will open a world that will put you light years ahead of the miscreants who (if you don’t prepare) could take those whom you hold most dear in this world...Away from you.
Next Week: History (The Guarantees of the Kentucky State Constitution’s Bill of Rights)
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
