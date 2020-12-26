It is fashionable to argue one man simply cannot make a difference; I am not of such an opinion, and in defense of my position I point to the example of LTC John Dean “Jeff” Cooper, United States Marine Corps (Ret.). The now late Jeff and wife Janelle moved in the mid-1970s from Southern California to the high desert just outside Paulden, Arizona and established the American Pistol Institute (later renamed Gunsite Training Center, and today Gunsite Academy). It is not an exaggeration to state ALL quality modern firearms instruction has been directly influenced by the school Col. Cooper and his wife established more than forty years ago; and at which this morning, instruction in Cooper’s Modern Technique was given to private citizens, civilian policemen, and servicemen.
The cornerstone of Cooper’s Modern Technique are what are now collectively known as the “Gunsite Rules.” Elegantly precise; if followed religiously, they will ensure your interactions with firearms will be professionally responsible:
1. All guns are always loaded.
2. Never cover anything you’re not
willing to destroy.
3. Keep your finger off the trigger
until you’ve decided to fire.
4. Always be sure of your target.
Rule #1 simplifies life. If you’ve ever admonished someone for carelessly waiving a firearm around and been told by the offender not to “worry” because the gun was “unloaded”; you have been in the presence of someone attempting to simultaneously live in two worlds. A needlessly complicated life (one foot in a world in which “loaded” guns are handled responsibly, and the other in a world in which “unloaded” guns may be treated carelessly); at some point in time, the two opposing planets will cross and the results will not be pleasant. Treat ALL guns as if they are loaded. No exceptions.
Next Week: Rule #2
Merry Christmas!
