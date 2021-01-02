Before we continue our discussion of the Gunsite Rules (see below), I shouldn’t fail to mention the National Rifle Association’s outstanding Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program for children. Through the efforts of the late Jeff Cooper and our nation’s oldest civil rights organization; accidental deaths related to firearms in America are at historically low levels. Via classroom presentations, cartoon DVDs, coloring books, stickers, posters, and parents’ guides; Eddie Eagle teaches children if they find a firearm (parents are kidding themselves if they think simply “hiding” things from their children will protect them) they should:
• STOP!
• DON’T TOUCH!
• LEAVE THE AREA!
• TELL AN ADULT!
The Gunsite Rules
1. All guns are always loaded.
2. Never cover anything you’re not
willing to destroy.
3. Keep your finger off the trigger
until you’ve decided to fire.
4. Always be sure of your target.
Rule #2 is the most important of the Gunsite Rules. Pretend there’s a lightsaber emitting from the end of every gun you touch. Would you “sweep” your loved one, family dog, or little toe with a lightsaber which could instantly render those objects into smoking piles of ash? Why then would someone ever point a firearm (“It’s unloaded, though!” See Rule #1.) at anything he wasn’t willing to see gone from the face of this earth? Keep your mind on where that gun’s muzzle is pointed; at all times; and competently enjoy the exhilaration of full citizenship.
Next Week: Rule #3
Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.