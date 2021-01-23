1. All guns are always loaded.
2. Never cover anything you’re not willing to destroy.
3. Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target.
4. Always be sure of your target.
Pat Tillman shocked the sports world soon after the Muhammadan terrorist attacks of 2001. Tillman walked away from a multi-million dollar NFL contract with the Arizona Cardinals to join the famed US Army Rangers whose bread and butter are killing bad guys and breaking their stuff.
In 2004, Specialist (SPC) Patrick D. Tillman of A Company, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment was shot and killed in Afghanistan by another member(s) of his unit. Investigators believed Pat was running from the lead element position toward the sound of enemy gunfire to help his brother and fellow Ranger SPC Kevin Tillman. With sun in his eyes, a Ranger in the attacked trail element manning a Browning .50 caliber machine gun atop a Humvee fired at three indistinct figures on the ridgeline running toward his vehicle. Violation of Rule #4 was most responsible for the deaths of Pat Tillman and his Afghan National Army comrade.
Never shoot into rustling bushes. Never fire at a sound. Never shoot at a shadowy figure in your hallway. Confirm the identity (and what’s around and beyond it) of any target before you touch the trigger. Once the projectile is headed down the tube; you can’t bring it back.
